“It bothers me a little bit” - Manchester United star says Cristiano Ronaldo dived to win penalty vs Denmark

Patrick Dorgu has voiced his displeasure over Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty-winning moment in Denmark’s recent clash with Portugal. The young Danish defender, who was involved in the incident, believes that the Portuguese superstar exaggerated the contact to win the spot kick.

Portugal hosted Denmark in Lisbon for the second leg of the Nations League quarterfinal on Sunday (March 23). Denmark won the first leg 1-0 in Copenhagen.

In a bid to overturn the deficit, Roberto Martinez’s men made a strong start, and they got their first opportunity to level the tie just three minutes into proceedings. Patrick Dorgu appeared to push Cristiano Ronaldo in the 18-yard area after Nuno Mendes sent a cross across Denmark’s goal, and referee Slavko Vinčić immediately awarded the hosts a penalty.

Ronaldo, however, failed to convert from 12 yards as his tame effort was easily saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Despite the miss, Dorgu was critical of the way Ronaldo won the penalty, asserting that the Portuguese legend ''threw himself to the ground."

Dorgu told Danish TV channel TV 2 after the game via Goal:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is clever. He knows how to win a penalty. I don't feel like I grabbed him too hard and I think there was more contact in other situations in the game. I just put my hand on his arm and he threw himself to the ground. It was a good play from him."

“Of course it bothers me a little bit. But we played for 90 minutes and I think I gave a good response. I'm not going to let a penalty affect me so early in the game. I have to be more careful and learn from it," he added.

While Cristiano Ronaldo failed from the spot, Portugal went on to win the match 5-2 after 120 minutes and progressed to the semifinals on a 5-3 aggregate win.

Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on Portugal after they scored five goals against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo was happy with this side’s performance after they defeated Denmark 5-2 on home soil. The 40-year-old was particularly elated that Portugal scored five against their Danish opponents and insisted that it was no easy feat.

He said after the game (via Al Nassr Zone):

“It was a great night and Portugal put in a great performance. Scoring five goals against Denmark is not easy at all. We must all be congratulated, the players who were on the pitch and all the Portuguese, we are all in the same boat and it was very important to qualify for the semifinals.”

Portugal will take on Germany in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League in June.

