"It can be costly in big games" - Thierry Henry claims Barcelona will struggle in UCL if they don't change one key aspect of their game

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that Barcelona need to ditch their high-line approach if they want to win the UEFA Champions League. He added that they are getting exposed in the big games, and Hansi Flick needs to try a new tactic.
Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry said that good teams easily get behind Barcelona's high line, and Flick needs to change his tactics in the games. He added that the opponents are always one against one with the goalkeeper if they get past the defense, and said (via Barca Blaugranes):
“You can not play in the Champions League with that high line. I’m sorry. When you play against good teams you are going to get exposed. And that’s exactly what happened. Any well timed run you go though on goal, every single time. They don’t want to change it, and I understand sometime coaches can be stubborn, but it can be costly in big games."
Henry went on to point out that the bench is also not strong enough at the Catalan side and said:
“If you want to win, go far and do well in the competition, you need to have players who can give their all when they come on. For a season, you need the bench to get you out of trouble. That’s why PSG signed Goncalo Ramos. It was a significant investment. When a player comes on, he has to try to change the game. That’s why I think Arsenal have a good chance of winning the Champions League this year: a strong bench can decide games.”
Barcelona lost 2-1 at home to PSG in the UEFA Champions League despite the defending champions missing several first-team players due to injuries.
Barcelona manager admits PSG deserved to win
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick spoke about his team's performance, saying that they played well in the first 30 minutes, but were not the best team overall. He believes that PSG deserved to win the game and said:
"In the first half, in the first half hour, we were better than in the second, but we didn’t play at our best against an opponent who deserved to win. They’re a great team."
Barcelona and PSG were close to meeting in the UEFA Champions League final last season, but the Catalan side lost their semifinal against Inter Milan, who eventually lost to the Ligue 1 side in the final.