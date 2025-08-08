"It can end with disappointing results" - Former Liverpool hero warns Reds against signing Alexander Isak

David James has claimed that Liverpool don't need Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to retain their Premier League crown. The Reds have been active in the ongoing transfer window, having completed six signings so far.

Despite having made significant additions to their squad, the Premier League champions are still poised to make further signings before the transfer window closes. They have been closely monitoring Isak, although their bid of £110 million for their Swede was reportedly turned down by Newcastle.

Speaking at the launch of Final One Standing by William Hill, former Liverpool goalkeeper James urged the club to think twice before pursuing a move for Isak, warning that the deal could prove counterproductive despite the player’s quality. He said:

“Liverpool don’t need Alexander Isak to win the Premier League. It’s possible for a team to be blessed with too many riches – and it can end with disappointing results. I know it’s important not to attach too much importance to pre-season fixtures, but Liverpool look like a well-balanced side full of confident players.

"If they were to sign Isak, one immediate benefit would be that it would significantly weaken Newcastle. But that’s not the difference between winning the Premier League or not – it wouldn’t make them any stronger favourites than they already are.”

The Reds were crowned Premier League champions last season, equaling Manchester United’s record of 20 top-flight titles. They finished the season with 84 points, 10 more than Arsenal in second-place.

David James believes Giorgi Mamardashvili could take Alisson Becker's place at Liverpool

Speaking further, David James opined that Giorgi Mamardashvili could give Alisson Becker a run for his money in the goalkeeping position at Liverpool. Mamardashvili returned to Anfield after his loan spell at Valencia at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, having joined the Reds on a permanent deal last season.

James asserted that Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment despite PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma’s stellar campaign last season. However, he added that the Brazilian’s injury-proneness could make him lose his starting spot between the sticks.

“Alisson is still the best goalkeeper in the world. I know Gianluigi Donnarumma had an amazing season with Paris Saint-Germain, he delivered top performances in a lot of big games but didn’t necessarily perform consistently in Ligue 1.

“Alisson does pick up a few injuries though, and that can open the door for Giorgi Mamardashvili. If he gets an opportunity, Mamardashvili can keep Alisson out of the team. Mamardashvili had a difficult season last year with Valencia, they were in the bottom three in La Liga for a long period of the campaign, but that wasn’t down to his performances.

“Caoimhín Kelleher was a fantastic deputy to Alisson, but Mamardashvili will be coming to Anfield with the confidence that he can be the new No1. He’s got the ability to push Alisson and from Arne Slot’s perspective, he will be able to pick from two superb keepers.”

Alisson joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2018. He kept 13 clean sheets in 35 appearances for the Reds across competitions last term.

