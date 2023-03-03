"It can all go wrong there" - Gary Neville warns Manchester United ahead of trip to face Liverpool

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United of the Anfield factor ahead of Manchester United's Premier League trip to Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

Manager Erik ten Hag led the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory last month. The Reds, on the other hand, are sixth in the league table and are on the verge of ending the season without silverware.

They are out of the FA Cup and lost 5-2 at home against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. However, the form book rarely matters in derbies such as this one.

Speaking ahead of the 239th installment of the Northwest derby, Neville said, via Football Daily (h/t Rousing the Kop):

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



11 Apps 10 Goals 2 Assists



Mo Salah (10 goals/11 games)

Steven Gerrard (9 goals/35 games)

Harry Chambers (7 goals/11 games)



Same again on Sunday, Mo. Salah has scored more goals against Manchester United than any other Liverpool player in our history...11 Apps10 Goals2 AssistsMo Salah (10 goals/11 games)Steven Gerrard (9 goals/35 games)Harry Chambers (7 goals/11 games)Same again on Sunday, Mo. Salah has scored more goals against Manchester United than any other Liverpool player in our history...🅰️ 11 Apps ⚽️ 10 Goals 🎯 2 Assists1️⃣ Mo Salah (10 goals/11 games)2️⃣ Steven Gerrard (9 goals/35 games)3️⃣ Harry Chambers (7 goals/11 games)🇪🇬👑 Same again on Sunday, Mo. https://t.co/ZoDB7WhZO3

"I’m not saying that the Manchester United players will be worried about going there on Sunday. But anybody who’s been to Anfield before and most of that team have been, if not all of them, will know how difficult it is and how it can all go wrong there and how that crowd can get on top of you and make it difficult for you particularly in that first part of the game."

Neville, who won 13 of the 26 games he played against the Merseyside-based outfit, added:

"Manchester United on Sunday will have to be at their absolute best and more to beat Liverpool, irrespective of the form that Liverpool are in. But I do feel this is a Liverpool that this Manchester United team can damage."

Manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his team pick up 10 out of a possible 12 points in their last four games. They haven't conceded a single goal during that period in the Premier League.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have won just three out of their last 16 meetings across competitions against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp wary of Liverpool's home advantage against Manchester United

Manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to use the atmosphere at Anfield to their advantage.

Liverpool fans have made it a habit to turn up in big games and lend their team a helping hand when they need it most. The Red Devils haven't won at Anfield since their 1-0 league win in January 2016.

Matty Murray 🇾🇪👑🐐 @MattyMurray18 Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool



Goals: Sancho, Rashford

Assist: Elanga, Martial

MOTM: Sancho



Possession: 30%

Shots: 13

Shots On Target: 5



The game that changed our season, we beat rivals Liverpool to kick start this amazing journey Manchester United 2-1 LiverpoolGoals: Sancho, RashfordAssist: Elanga, MartialMOTM: SanchoPossession: 30%Shots: 13Shots On Target: 5The game that changed our season, we beat rivals Liverpool to kick start this amazing journey https://t.co/G3qF9DMYEf

"Everything is possible, we just have to make sure we are 100% ready and want it more than the other guys. Use our home crowd in the right manner. Who knows where it will end up. I want to squeeze everything out of the season."

The Old Trafford outfit are currently third in the table - 10 points ahead of their upcoming opponents. The Reds, meanwhile, could move to within three points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur if they beat United this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes