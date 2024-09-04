“It can only be him", “He was very much their leader” - Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker back PL star to win Ballon d’Or this year

The Ballon d’Or has sparked intense discussion in recent weeks, with numerous contenders being mentioned for the prestigious honor. However, both Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker insist that Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri deserves to win the award for his outstanding season.

Rodri was a crucial part of the Manchester City team that secured an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title. He was even named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for his performances.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder carried his impressive form into the Euros, where Spain won the title. Although Rodri was substituted at half time in the finals due to injury, he played a pivotal role in La Roja’s success while also being named the player of the tournament.

Speaking with former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on the Rest is Football Podcast, Shearer had no doubt in selecting Rodri, while Lineker highlighted the midfielder’s leadership as a key reason for his decision.

“It can only be him,” Shearer said (via Mirror).

“I think Rodri deserves it. They did not win the Champions League at City, but they did win the league and then the Euros with Spain when he was very much their leader," Linekar added.

Rodri has been crucial for Manchester City, with all three of their Premier League defeats last season occurring during his absence. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder even enjoyed a remarkable 74-game unbeaten streak, which was only ended by Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola shares his view on Rodri’s Ballon d’Or chances

Rodri is certainly one of the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or, along with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, who both won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Guardiola, however, has voiced his support for Rodri, emphasizing that his consistency over the past few years makes him a deserving candidate for the honor.

"We would be delighted - he deserves it. But maybe another one deserves it too. The people will vote. Rodri has done not just one season, many seasons really good and the previous season was really good with the Premier League and the Euros winning with Spain," Guardiola said (via the Manchester City website).

Rodri’s last appearance for Manchester City was in the FA Cup final, as he has been sidelined with an injury sustained in the Euro 2024 final against England. However, there is encouraging news for City fans, with the Spaniard returning to training last week while also being included on the bench for the game against West Ham United.

