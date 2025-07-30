"It can be quite toxic, it's not healthy at all" - Manchester United star slams environment at club; issues verdict on Ruben Amorim's stance

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has spoken about the environment at the club, delivering his verdict on Ruben Amorim's management style. The England international is the longest-serving player at the club, having been at the club since 2014.

Shaw spoke from the pre-season base of the Red Devils in the USA, pointing out that negativity and toxicity that has permeated the club's environment over the last few years. He revealed that Amorim has tried to instil a mentality change since his arrival at the club, and that the senior players need to back him fully.

"It's not hard to see from the outside what it's been like. A lot of the time I've been here over the last few years it's been extremely negative. It can be quite toxic, the environment, it's not healthy at all. We need an environment that's healthy, that's positive, that's got good energy and happiness. When you have all those things, you feel free and you express yourself more.

Ruben brings demands. Mentality is a big thing. He talks a lot about it. He demands 100% and doesn't want anything less. If someone's doing 85-90%, it's not enough. I think, especially this year, if you're not doing the right things, you won't play.

The more experienced ones need to be demanding more, day in, day out. The levels in training, keeping to the times of when we're doing this or that, making sure no-one's coming late. The manager's not bothered. He doesn't care who the player is. That's how it should be. Whatever he wants, as players, we have to be delivering – and we are fully behind that."

Ruben Amorim took just one month after his appointment last November to show his seriousness, axing Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the squad. He reinstated the latter before advising him to leave the club after a public clash after the UEFA Europa League final last season.

Manchester United have won just two trophies in the last nine years and have struggled to rise to levels they were know for since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. Amorim is keen to bring success back to the club, and he has taken a firm stance, one which Shaw hopes he maintains.

Former Manchester United star joins Championship side on trial

Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has joined Hull City on trial ahead of the 2025-26 season. The left-back spent the 2024-25 season without a club after his release by the Red Devils last summer.

According to United In Focus, Williams has joined Hiull City on trial and appeared in their pre-season game against Sunderland as a second half substitute. The 24-year-old is looking to work his way back into the game after considering retirement due to his travails.

Brandon Williams came through the Manchester United academy, making 51 senior appearances for the club. He had loan spells at Norwich City and Ipswich Town before his release from Old Trafford, and is looking for a new club.

