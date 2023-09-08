“It can be seen daily” - Al-Nassr coach explains why Cristiano Ronaldo will always be a reference to teammates 

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro recently spoke highly about Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview. Castro took charge of Al-Alamy at the start of the season.

He has since helped the team win the Arab Cup of Champions, where Ronaldo played a starring role by scoring six goals and finishing as the top scorer.

Ronaldo's influence remains unparallel and Castro pointed out the aspects that makes the Portugal captain a reference to others. He said (quotes as per Record Portugal):

"Cristiano, like all the players in the squad, has given his best. He will always be a reference for the daily way he works and recovers, how he eats, how he rests and how he looks at his profession, which he fell in love with since he was a kid and that this passion continues within him, it can be seen daily."

Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten off to a bright start to his season with Al-Nassr as he has already scored 12 goals and has provided four assists in 10 matches across competitions this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about playing in the 2026 World Cup

Despite being 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong and fans are eager to know whether he will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the US an Mexico.

In a recent press-conference ahead of Portugal's Euro qualifier against Slovakia, Ronaldo was quizzed on the topic. He said that the decision depends on many topics. Speaking on the matter, Ronaldo said (as Centregoals):

“The 2026 World Cup? I'll be honest, I can't project myself that far. Anything can happen, I want to live in the moment. I want to have a big EUROs, and then we will see what will happen.”

Ronaldo once again remains Portugal's best bet as they look to continue their perfect record in the Euro qualifiers. Roberto Martinez's side have 12 points from four matches so far. They will play Slovakia and Luxembourg in the upcoming international break.