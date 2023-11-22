“It can’t be accepted, it’s madness” - Lionel Messi sends strong message aimed at Brazil police for attacking Argentina fans

Lionel Messi has sent a strong message after Brazil police and Argentina fans were involved in a violent clash in the stands at Maracana. He called for the repeated incidents to be stopped immediately.

Taking to Instagram after the World Cup qualifier game on Tuesday, November 21, Messi commented on the 1-0 win over Brazil, who lost their first ever qualifier match at home since 1954. He wrote:

"Tonight we made history but it's important to say that it'll be marked by the repression of Brazilians against Argentinians once again. It can't be accepted. It's madness. It has to stop immediately."

While talking to the media after the win, Messi said (via All About Argentina):

“We saw how they were hitting the people, it already happened in the Libertadores final. They were more focused on that than on the game. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, a tragedy could have happened. This group continues to achieve historic things.“

The historic win helped Argentina get back to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers table. Brazil are struggling at sixth with two wins and three defeats in their six matches.

Lionel Messi injured after Brazil win and is looking forward to break

Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi was not fully fit but still wanted to play in the match against Brazil. He added that the Inter Miami star played as long as he could before coming off for Angel Di maria. He told the media (All About Argentina):

“Leo (Messi) is the only player in the world who can be on the pitch in the conditions he played today. He did it as far as he could and gave the team a hand.”

Lionel Messi confirmed earlier this year that he has no plans of joining a European side on loan during the winter window. He said (via ESPN):

"I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November. After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It's the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always."

Barcelona and Al Hilal were reportedly keen on signing Lionel Messi. The Saudi Arabian side have temporarily lost Neymar to an ACL injury, while the Catalan side have been trying to sign him since his decision to leave PSG.