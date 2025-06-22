"It can’t go on like this" - Teddy Sheringham slams Manchester United plans and makes bold Ruben Amorim sack prediction

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has warned Ruben Amorim that the club could sack him if results do not improve next season. He believes that the club's plans to win the title by 2028 are 'dreamlike'.

Speaking to The Mirror, Sheringham hoped that the club were moving in the right direction. He admitted that small steps need to be taken now if they are to stick to their 2028 plans and said:

"Omar Berrada's comments are dreamlike. In football clubs, you've got to have small steps to get to places. If you see those small steps and are encouraged and moving in the right direction, that's when you start looking positively at the future. But when people come out with quotes like that, it can be pie in the sky when you've got to give the manager time to get things right.

"For United, the results must improve. It can't go on like this. The way the talk is – 'it's alright, we're gearing for next year, everything is ok for next season'. But I think they're a long way off being anything like the United of old and the pressure will be on Amorim, without a doubt. If he starts the season like the end of last season, there's only one way things will go."

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since the final season under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. They finished 15th last season and are without European football for the upcoming term.

What did Omar Berrada say about Manchester United's plans?

Manchester United's chief executive, Omar Berrada, spoke to the United We Stand fanzine earlier this month and said that the club planned to win the Premier League title by 2028. He is confident that they are heading in the right direction and said (via The Guardian):

"It's establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal. Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course. We've just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?"

Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha this summer and are reportedly in talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

