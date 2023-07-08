“It can’t be real”, “Still sh*t taste in music bro” - Footballers react as David De Gea leaves Manchester United

After 12 illustrious seasons, David de Gea is no longer a Manchester United player. The Spaniard has left the club henhoined as a 21-year-old and became a legend. Footballers reacted emotionally to the goodbye.

De Gea joined the Red Devils back in 2011. He made 545 appearances for the Manchester club, keeping 190 clean sheets. At times, the Spaniard was the club's savior and their best player. His departure is a tough pill to swallow for many.

The goalkeeper posted a heartfelt social media message after his deaprture. Parts of it read:

“I’d would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, the biggest club in the world. Manchester will always be in my heart."

"I'd would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, the biggest club in the world. Manchester will always be in my heart."

Bruno Fernandes led the tributes after De Gea's announcement. The Portuguese star wrote on his Instagram story:

"You know what I think about you and how much I will miss you bro."

Victor Lindelof was also left emotional. The Swedish defender commented on the post:

"My brother, I love you so much ❤️".

Former Manchester United star Ashley Young commented:

"DEGEEEEEEAAAAAAA WHAT A GUY WHAT A LEGEND 👹, STILL SHIT TASTE IN MUSIC BRO . ALL THE BEST IN YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE."

Youngster Facundo Pellistri commented:

"You are a LEGEND and an incredible person, i will miss you ."

Alejandro Garnacho commented under De Gea's post:

"Legend."

Club captain Harry Maguire commented:

"Will miss you legend."

Diogo Dalot wrote:

"Legend. Thank you for everything. You will [be] eternal for us at this football club."

Ander Herrera commented:

"This can't be real."

Casemiro, meanwhile, tweeted:

"David, my mate !! You made history with @ManUtd. You will always be a Red Devil, and these fans will continue to support you wherever your next challenge leads you. You will always be one of us. My best wishes!"

Manchester United officials reacted to David de Gea's departure

David de Gea's last season at Manchester United was Erik ten Hag's first in charge of the Old Trafford club. The Spaniard won the Golden Glove award for keeping the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

Ten Hag gave the goalkeeper his flowers and lauded his performances from last season. The Dutch manager said (via UtdPlug):

“I’m personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he [De Gea] helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players/staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”

Football director John Murtough, meanwhile, said (h/t UtdDistrict):

“..He will be missed by all of us who have had the privilege of working with him over the past 12 years…”

De Gea remains a spectacular player, as his performances from last season suggest. However, his lack of assuredness with the ball at his feet meant he no longer suit the way Erik ten Hag wants his Manchester United side to play.

