  • "It can’t be any other way" - Arsenal target with £21.4 million release clause drops hint on future 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Feb 02, 2025 05:42 GMT
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has opened up about his future amidst reported interest from Arsenal. The Spaniard hinted that he could potentially make a move in the summer this year.

The Gunners have been linked with a potential move for Garcia since last summer despite signing David Raya. They sold Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton and signed Neto from Bournemouth on loan for the 2024-25 season. However, the Brazilian has failed to impress and Arsenal are likely to look for competition for Raya.

Garcia, meanwhile, was recently asked about his future at Espanyol and he answered (via Metro):

“I am a very cold person in every sense and I think that this attitude helps me. I am very calm at Espanyol, with an opportunity that I have been waiting for a long time.
"It will be for the good of everyone (if I leave). Mine and the club, which is the one that has made me grow. It can’t be any other way."

Garcia, 23, came through Espanyol's academy and has made 51 appearances for them, keeping 16 clean sheets. He helped them keep a clean sheet against Real Madrid on Saturday (February 1) and they secured a surprising 1-0 win.

Garcia's contract with the Catalan side, who are 17th in the LaLiga table, expires in 2028. His contract has a release clause worth £21.4 million.

Mikel Arteta provides David Raya and Ben White injury update ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City

The Gunners are set to host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Ahead of the fixture, there is doubt about the fitness of their first-choice goalkeeper David Raya. The Spaniard didn't feature in their 2-1 win at Girona in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the City clash, Mikel Arteta provided an update on Raya and Ben White, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"We are still a bit uncertain. We have another session tomorrow and another 48 hours, so we have to wait and see. Ben is definitely out, hasn’t trained with us yet so is not going to be available. No other news from the game against Girona."

When asked about the nature of Raya's injury, Arteta said:

"It’s a muscular issue so we have to wait and see."

Raya has helped Arsenal keep 13 clean sheets in 33 games across competitions this season. Ben White, meanwhile, has been out of action since November 10.

Edited by Aditya Singh
