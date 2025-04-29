“It can have a transformative impact” - Football finance expert names English club Cristiano Ronaldo should buy instead of Manchester United

Football finance expert Dr. Rob Wilson has claimed that Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo could make a foray into football club ownership with English side Cheltenham Town. While the professor of applied sport finance asserted that the Portuguese icon could potentially invest in United, he reaffirmed that the fourth-tier side would be a great option.

In their first season after relegation from EFL League One, Cheltenham are set for a mid-table finish in the 2024-25 League Two season. With 60 points in 45 games, they sit in 15th place, eight points out of the play-off spots.

Wilson, who is affiliated with the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB), claimed that the minnows are a 'massively undervalued asset'. He claimed that ownership of the club would be a great post-retirement plan for Ronaldo.

In an interview with Casino Games, Wilson said (via Football365):

"I'd be amazed if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't invest in an English football team. I would imagine he'll be trying to sniff around getting into a club like Manchester United as a strategic investment or a minority owner somehow. As I said recently about Elon Musk potentially getting involved in football, Cheltenham Town is a massively undervalued asset with great financial fundamentals.

"So if an investor wants to look at a football club, they would do no worse than have a look at Cheltenham Town Football Club because it is really positioned nicely in a list of most attractive footballing assets. The reality for Musk or Ronaldo now is, with the greatest respect, it’s pocket change to them because they are that wealthyNow it can have a transformative impact on the club and bring a huge amount of benefit." Wilson added.

Of late, multiple top players have ventured into the realm of club ownership. The likes of Kylian Mbappe (SM Caen), Luka Modric (Swansea City), and N'Golo Kante (Royal Excelsior Virton) have recently bought stakes in lower-level football clubs.

Recently, Ronaldo also acquired a 5% stake in his current club, Al-Nassr. He has been outspoken about his willingness to buy a football club in the past, and Cheltenham could provide an interesting opportunity.

Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious history with Manchester United could potentially convince him to buy a stake in the club

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of Manchester United.

The Portuguese marksman joined the Red Devils from boyhood side Sporting CP for a reported €19 million fee in the summer of 2003. He racked up 118 goals and 59 assists in 292 appearances across all competitions, winning the 2008 Ballon d'Or title.

He went on to play for Real Madrid and Juventus, establishing himself as one of the greatest forwards in the history of the sport. After 13 years away from United, he returned to Old Trafford in August 2021 and added another 27 goals and five assists in 54 games for the Red Devils.

Given his huge reported net worth of €800 million and his deep-rooted connection with Manchester United, it will not be surprising if he acquires a stake in the club in the near future.

