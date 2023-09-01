“It changed my life” – Fabrizio Romano names Manchester United signing as his favorite transfer scoop

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that it was Bruno Fernandes' switch to Manchester United that altered the course of his career.

Earlier in his career, it was his newfound network that paid dividends when he got his hands on privileged tidbits regarding Gerard Deulofeu and Mauro Icardi. These connections led him to a groundbreaking exclusive: Icardi's transition from Sampdoria to Inter Milan.

This scoop marked the initiation of an illustrious journalistic voyage, which would come to include chronicling some of football's most monumental transfers.

However, it was Fernandes' move to Manchester United in late January 2020 that Romano considers his best ever. The Italian journalist spilled the beans on The Rest Is Football podcast saying (via SportBible):

"I was reporting on Italian football until that moment, and also some things on European football. But that case with Bruno, it changed my life. I had the story of Bruno joining Man Utd after spending the whole summer telling United fans on Twitter, 'No he's not coming.' People were shouting at me, saying, 'No... he's coming!'

He continued:

"Then in January, when he joined the club, I had the picture of Bruno with his agent on a private flight ready to go to Manchester. That moment changed my life."

Fernandes was snapped up by Manchester United for a sum of £47 million. At that moment, the Portuguese midfielder's transfer fee ranked as the second highest for a player from Portugal. And for Fabrizio Romano, it was the story that since set the tone for a career that now thrives on unearthing football's transfer secrets.

Manchester United snag Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina

The Red Devils have orchestrated a loan agreement with Fiorentina for the acquisition of Moroccan midfield dynamo Sofyan Amrabat. According to SkySports, the contract includes an optional clause allowing the Red Devils to fully secure Amrabat's talents for €25 million.

Known for his exceptional work rate and relentless stamina, Amrabat gained international acclaim during Morocco's unprecedented trek to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. The Moroccan powerhouse not only captured hearts but also topped the tournament statistics for distance clocked and successful ball recoveries.

After an impressive four-season stint in Italy's Serie A with Fiorentina, the 27-year-old seems to be on the brink of his prime. Now, the Premier League beckons, with a chance for him to display impressive performances at the Theater of Dreams.

The loan will offer the Red Devils the flexibility to evaluate Amrabat's performances before committing to a long-term investment.