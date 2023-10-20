“It was my choice, it was my mistake” – Former teammate opens up on watching Cristiano Ronaldo play from prison cell

Former footballer Fabio Paim recently opened up on how it felt watching his Sporting CP academy teammate Cristiano Ronaldo train with the Portugal national team while he was in prison back in 2019.

Paim forged a close relationship with Ronaldo at Sporting, despite being three years younger than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The pair would reportedly take trips to eat McDonalds every night after training.

The former Portugal U21 international was considered to be more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo but was unable to establish himself at any club after a failed loan stint at Chelsea in 2008.

Despite having all the talent in the world, Paim's behavior off the field and lack of effort ensured he was never quite able to reach his full potential. In an interview with The Sun, he said (via SPORTbible):

“Unfortunately for me, I was born with talent. As I was earning lots of money, I got the illusion I didn't need the effort. It is impossible for a person like me to be a millionaire. I regret some of my choices. Now I'm at a different age so can see the picture differently. The talent was there but my mind wasn't. My head was on women and partying, everywhere else apart from football."

Paim reached rock bottom in 2019 when was arrested for being in possession of 5 grams of cocaine. He served one year at Caxias Prison in a cell that was located near the Portugal national team's training pitch. As a result, he was able to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. train for the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifiers.

He continued:

“I was there for a reason and I never thought, 'Ah, Cristiano is there. I should be there too.'" he said. “Prison was really hard and difficult for me and my family. But it was good for me.

“I learned what comes easy is not good for you. And I couldn’t have that lifestyle anymore so I need to work and have dignity. My life is calmer now. I'm sure I will make some more mistakes because I am human. Prison was not a place for a boy like me."

He added:

“I don't want anyone to feel sorry for me. It was my choice, it was my mistake. But I needed the comfort and support that only family can give you. Family is the most important thing."

Fabio Paim has been without a football club since the 2017-18 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates surprise him with a special gift

Cristiano Ronaldo was pleasantly surprised after his Al-Nassr teammates gifted him a cake to celebrate his record-breaking stint with Portugal during the recent international break.

The 38-year-old scored twice as Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 in their 2024 UEFA Euro clash on Monday, October 16. This ensured he surpassed Erling Haaland as the top-scorer in 2023 with 40 goals. This also took his overall tally to 127 goals in 203 appearances for Portugal - the most in football history on the international stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates surprised him with a cake depicting these figures. The full video can be viewed below:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be back in action against Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, October 21.