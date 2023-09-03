"It was a clear foul" - Erik ten Hag claims Arsenal's second goal should have been ruled out against Manchester United

In a match that kept everyone on the edge of their seats, Arsenal emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Yet, not everyone agreed that the Gunners' second goal should have counted. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has openly questioned the validity of the goal, stating it was "a clear foul" that should have nullified it.

The match began with a high tempo as Marcus Rashford netted a goal for the Red Devils in the 27th minute. However, the Gunners were quick to retaliate, leveling the scoreline with a goal from Martin Odegaard less than a minute later.

Throughout the match, VAR reviews had their moment in the spotlight as well. Two vital decisions were scrutinized — one being a penalty call for Arsenal following a foul on Kai Havertz, and another involving Alejandro Garnacho's potentially game-winning strike. In both instances, VAR overturned the decision, keeping the game at a stalemate up until stoppage time.

But the real drama unfolded around Arsenal's second goal, which Declan Rice scored following a corner kick. However, it appeared that Jonny Evans was obstructed from challenging him. As Rice's shot deflected off Evans and sailed past Andre Onana, the Gooners erupted in jubilant celebration.

Erik ten Hag, however, didn't share their enthusiasm, speaking to MOTD after the game (via BBC):

"It can't be that this goal is given. It was a clear foul."

Despite the uproar from Manchester United fans, the goal stood, and Jesus even added another, setting the final score at 3-1. This victory elevated the Gunners to a four-way tie with Tottenham, Liverpool, and West Ham, each boasting 10 points after four Premier League games.

The win has sent them into the international break on a high note, while they set their sights on their next adversary, Everton. On the flip side, United find themselves in a precarious position.

Occupying the lower half of the Premier League table with a record of two wins and two losses, United have their work cut out for them. Up next on their fixture list is a crucial clash with Brighton on September 16, where the Red Devils will need to regain their form and composure.

Injury woes deepen for Manchester United as Lisandro Martinez is forced off Arsenal match

The clouds over Manchester United are darkening, and not just because of their 3-1 loss to Arsenal. First-choice center-back Lisandro Martinez was forced to exit the pitch during the Premier League face-off, adding more concerns to an already hefty injury list.

Around the 60-minute mark at the Emirates Stadium, Martinez went down following a late tackle on Eddie Nketiah. After a cursory pitch-side medical assessment, former United captain Harry Maguire was called upon to replace him. The optics weren't good, especially since Raphael Varane had already been sidelined with injury the previous weekend.

Manchester United's injury situation appears to be growing dire as they approach the international break. Not only are Varane and Martinez, their first-choice centre-backs, on the sidelines, but the roster of wounded also includes key players Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.

The significance of these injuries can't be overstated, particularly considering that both Varane and Martinez were unavailable for an extended period last season. Both defenders suffered injuries during Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final match against Sevilla.