"It has to click eventually" - Big scoreline predicted for Manchester United vs Nottingham by Chris Sutton

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted that Manchester United will return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest this weekend. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League on Saturday, August 26 at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag and Co. enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign, finishing third in the Premier League, and securing UEFA Champions League football in the process. They also won the EFL Cup in convincing fashion.

Despite recruiting the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund this summer, the Red Devils have had an underwhelming start to their season.

Manchester United were arguably fortunate to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 during their season opener on August 14. Their shakiness was exposed against Tottenham Hotspur the next week, losing 2-0 against a new-look Spurs team.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the table and will be looking to get their season back on track against Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper's side are currently 10th with three points, having beaten Sheffield United 2-1 on August 18.

Chris Sutton has predicted United to clinch an important win this weekend. In his column, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Manchester United have been really flat and lacking a spark but Nottingham Forest's record away from home last season was not good and their main man, Brennan Johnson, has been linked with a move to Spurs."

Sutton added:

"It has to click eventually for Manchester United - they had a bad start last season and they did beat Wolves, so I think they'll win this one."

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

The odds will be in United's favor heading into the game. The Red Devils have a dominant record against Forest, having won their last 10 games against them with an aggregate score of 36-3.

Manchester United in pole position to sign Sofyan Amrabat after Liverpool pull out of the race: Reports

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United are in pole position to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer. This update comes after Liverpool recently pulled out of the race to sign Wataru Endo instead.

The Red Devils have been linked with Amrabat all summer after the Morocco international impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and for Fiorentina in Serie A. The 27-year-old was an unused substitute in the club's Serie A opener against Genoa last weekend.

Amrabat is also currently training alone, having been left out of the Europa Conference League squad, amid the transfer rumors regarding his future.

While Sofyan Amrabat is available for just £30 million, Manchester United reportedly need to make one more major sale in order to not breach FFP rules.

Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, and Scott McTominay have all been linked with moves away from the club, but nothing has been set in stone yet. Amrabat would be an integral signing for the club, especially now that Mason Mount is set to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines with an injury.