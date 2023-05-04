“It was a ‘click’ moment” - When Cristiano Ronaldo knew Georgina Rodriguez was ‘the one’

In the first season of Georgina Rodriguez-starrer Netflix docuseries “Soy Georgina” (I am Georgina), Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that he fell in love instantly with the Spanish-Argentine influencer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met at a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016. The 29-year-old, who worked as a sales assistant at the store, attended the Real Madrid legend when he came in with his son and a few friends.

In Soy Georgina Season 1, which was released in January 2022, Ronaldo explained how he felt when he saw Georgina for the first time. The 38-year-old said (via Sport BIBLE):

“From that moment when I saw her at the store, it stuck in my head and it was a 'click' moment.”

The lovely couple have been together since 2016. They have two children together, Alana Martina(6) and Bella Esmeralda(1), and are co-parenting three of Ronaldo’s biological children: Cristiano Junior(12), Eva Maria(6), and Mateo Ronaldo(6).

In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in November, Ronaldo confirmed that he intended to tie the knot with his beau in the future.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo do not discuss football at home

In an interview with Spanish outlet El Pais in January 2022, Georgina Rodriguez admitted that she only watched football because of her superstar partner. She further added that she did not discuss football with Cristiano Ronaldo at home, as she was clueless about it.

“The truth is football never interested me when I was a child. Ballet and going to the countryside was what interested me,” said Georgina Rodriguez (via The Sun).

“It began to interest me because I’m interested in what my partner does but I’m not a football lover and the truth is that at home we don’t speak about football because I haven’t got a clue. We tend to speak about looking after ourselves, looking after our children, our training programmes, travel, projects, and business plans.”

While Georgina is admittedly not a football fan, she has been there for all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s big footballing moments since 2016. She celebrated Ronaldo’s consecutive Champions League title wins with Real Madrid, cheered him on at Manchester United, and was in attendance as Portugal contended at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

