"It is a combination of physcial but also mental" - Ten Hag opens up about Manchester United star Jadon Sancho training alone 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up about Jadon Sancho's individual training camp in the Netherlands. The Dutchman believes that the issues surrounding Sancho's form are a combination of the physical and mental challenges the player has faced since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

The Red Devils manager is eager to get Sancho back to the best of his mental and physical capabilities, helping out the team as the Premier League season resumes after the World Cup break.

Speaking about Sancho training alone and other issues surrounding the England star, Ten Hag said that he is trying all he can to help him but cannot guarantee a timeline on his return. The Dutch boss said via The UK Express:

"I have had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be."

The former Ajax manager also added that Sancho's commission from the England national team's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar also affected his confidence.

"When you don't show it week by week you can fall out of the squad, which is what happened. When the league started he played some good games, but after we got a drop of levels. Sometimes you don't know why or what is causing it.''

He added:

"Most of the time it comes slowly. First you observe but the stats back it up. In the start of the season he had goals and assists but his key moments and key actions became less and less, it is a combination of physical but also mental. We're trying to research and get him back."

As per ESPN, Manchester United spent a hefty €85 million to sign Sancho from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before the start of the 2021-22 season. Since then, the 22-year-old England international has scored eight goals and laid down four assists in 52 appearances across different tournaments.

Manchester United fans slam the board for not allowing former interim manager Ralf Rangnick to sign Argentina's World Cup hero Julian Alvarez

Manchester United fans have slammed the club's board members for not fulfilling former interim manager Ralf Rangnick's request to sign Julian Alvarez during the winter transfer window last season. The River Plate academy product has been in exceptional form on Argentina's road to the 2022 World Cup finals.

Manchester United fans are in awe of the South American forward for his brilliant form at the World Cup in Qatar. He has scored four goals in six appearances for Argentina.

After United missed out on signing the 22-year-old forward last season, their city rivals Manchester City agreed to a five-year contract with the Argentine international in a deal worth £14 million.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions to United's refusal to sign Alvarez despite Rangnick's interest:

