“It has to come from the manager” – Trevor Sinclair claims ‘agitated’ Arteta is at fault for Arsenal players losing their heads in big games

Former England winger Trevor Sinclair has criticized Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for the way his team handles big games.

The Gunners could have secured their spot in the Premier League's top 4 for the first time since 2016 with a victory over Tottenham on Thursday, 12 May.

Instead, Arteta's side collapsed to a 3-0 defeat in the north London derby while also losing defender Rob Holding to a senseless red card just after the half-hour mark.

NathanAClark @NathanAClark Rob Holding, Rob Elbowing, Rob Walking. Rob Holding, Rob Elbowing, Rob Walking.

The Spanish boss has been criticized for not bringing on a central defender to replace Holding following his dismissal, as Spurs moved just one point behind Arsenal in the race for a Champions League spot.

Sinclair believes the team's lack of discipline comes from the manager, as he told talkSPORT:

“I struggle to understand how they've gone into that game, they've had six red cards this season, Gabriel, Xhaka, Martinelli, Holding, the list goes on. Look at the Man City game, every time they go into a big game, they have head loss. For me, it's not one individual player, it has to come from the manager, he's agitated, he's animated on the side."

"Even his comments after the game, he's almost trying to give his team excuses. Don't give the team excuses, they've got to be better, they have to be more controlled, they have to be more disciplined in big games like that. At the moment, they're not getting it, the reason they're not getting it is coming from the leader.”

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor PL fouls per red since Arteta became Arsenal manager:



Arsenal 72.5

Burnley 973.0 PL fouls per red since Arteta became Arsenal manager:Arsenal 72.5Burnley 973.0

Arteta rages at referee following Arsenal defeat

After a damaging loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 40-year-old could barely contain his anger towards referee Paul Tierney, who gave a penalty to Spurs as well as a red card to Holding.

Following the final whistle, Arteta was asked about Tierney's performance, to which he replied (as per Football.London):

"If I say what I think I am suspended for six months. I am allowed to give my interpretation of what I thought, but I do not like to lie. I cannot say what I think, I will be suspended."

"The referee has to make the decision and react in football. To take the risk in the situation didn't make any sense. I am so proud of my players, ask the referee to come here and explain his decisions. That's his decision, such a beautiful game was destroyed here."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Antonio Conte says Mikel Arteta should focus more on his team and not complain as much after the Arsenal manager expressed his discontent with the red card decision in the 🎙️ "He has just started this work and he needs to be calm."Antonio Conte says Mikel Arteta should focus more on his team and not complain as much after the Arsenal manager expressed his discontent with the red card decision in the #NLD 🎙️ "He has just started this work and he needs to be calm."Antonio Conte says Mikel Arteta should focus more on his team and not complain as much after the Arsenal manager expressed his discontent with the red card decision in the #NLD https://t.co/QXiJDO8zAA

Edited by Ritwik Kumar