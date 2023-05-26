“It is completely normal” – Jurgen Klopp sheds light on how Salah is feeling after ‘devastated’ apology to Liverpool fans 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his response to Mohamed Salah's emotional apology to the club's fans after missing out on Champions League football.

The Merseysiders' fate was sealed on Thursday (May 25) after Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday (May 25). It means Klopp's side will have to settle for fifth place and Europa League football next season.

Salah took to Twitter moments after the Red Devils' victory and apologized to fans. The Egyptian said:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed."

Klopp understands how the forward is feeling and thinks it was a normal reaction from his forward. He told reporters (via Liverpool Echo):

"It is completely normal (about Salah comment). In the world of social media so many bad things happen constantly and I don't think that was one of them."

Klopp continued by insisting that any optimism could wait as the Egyptian digested the fact that his side had missed out on Champions League football:

"It was a just a normal description of his situation, of his feeling, and in that moment directly after the game he's right, it's not the moment to immediately any send optimistic messages but maybe an hour or a day later."

This is the first time Liverpool haven't qualified for the Champions League since the 2016-17 campaign. Salah joined the Merseysiders this season after, hence he is not used to missing out on the top four.

However, Klopp insists that the Egyptian was in good spirits in person on Friday morning. He added:

"But I saw him now in the canteen and he was smiling. I don't know for which reason as I didn't ask him, but he is not in a bad mood. That's it."

Liverpool will look to end their season on a high when they face Southampton on Sunday (May 28). It will be a send-off for the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita who are all leaving the club.

Liverpool's Salah sends tribute to four departees

Firmino and Milner are leaving the Merseyside giants.

Salah has acknowledged Firmino, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Keita's departures from Liverpool. The quartet are set to leave in the summer when their contracts expire.

The Egyptian posted an image of himself with the four players departing on Twitter. He captioned it:

"One of the best things about football is that we get to meet and share moments with great people. Bobby, Milly, Ox, and Naby, will be missed and I hope our paths will cross again."

Firmino and Milner leave as club legends, having played key roles in the side's Champions League and Premier League title wins in 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain lacked game time due to fitness issues throughout their time on Merseyside.

