"It has been a constant decline" - Ex-Manchester United coach makes bold comments on Red Devils 

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has stated that the English giants have been in a state of constant decline since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Dutch coach arrived at the club during the legendary stewardship of Sir Alex.

In a recent interview, Meulensteen stated that the Red Devils are in unrest, on and off the pitch. He said (via centredevils):

“Manchester United has not been Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left. It has been a constant decline. Not only that, but there's so many other things from Manchester United that causes uproar. It is a club in unrest - on and off the pitch.”

The Red Devils are enduring their worst campaign in over three decades, struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The English giants have changed managers once this season, with Ruben Amorim replacing Erik ten Hag in November. However, the Portuguese tactician has been unable to improve United's fortunes.

The struggling Manchester-based club will face Arsenal on Sunday.

"I feel for some of the people that I know [losing their jobs], but hopefully it goes in the right direction" - Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho discusses staff layoffs

Former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has discussed the club's decision to sack hundreds of staff members. The English club has undergone intense cost-cutting measures since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took control of the Red Devils' sporting aspects.

Mourinho managed the English side between 2016 and 2018, leading the team to the UEFA Europa League and League Cup during his time at the club. He discussed the current events at Old Trafford in a recent interview, saying (via FotMob):

"To be honest I don't know much about what's happening. I know Sir Jim Ratcliffe. I'm not saying we are big friends but we have a good relationship. I know him well. He invited me to his house a couple of times. I see him as a good person and a great businessman. Of course, I feel for some of the people that I know [losing their jobs], but hopefully it goes in the right direction."

The Red Devils host Arsenal in their next Premier League game, where they sit in 14th place after a terrible campaign. Ruben Amorim's side have 33 points from 27 games, 16 points off the relegation zone and 10 off the European places.

