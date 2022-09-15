"It costs a lot to accept substitution" - Cesc Fabregas explains why 2 Barcelona stars might struggle to cope with current situation

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has explained why former teammates Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba would struggle to come to terms with their rotational roles under Xavi. Fabregas, who went through something similar at AS Monaco, claimed that it would hurt the two Barca veterans to train with substitutes following a matchday, while the first-team players recover.

Stalwarts Pique and Alba have rarely started for Barcelona in the 2022-23 campaign, spending most of their time warming the bench. While Pique has only played 135 minutes of football over two matches, Alba has had 216 minutes across four matches.

Insanity.

Speaking to RAC1, their former teammate Fabregas commented on their situation, revealing what the defensive duo might be going through. The Spaniard said:

“It costs a lot to accept substitution. What must cost them more when they don't play is that the next day you have to work with the substitutes while the starters recover.”

Alba, who joined the Blaugrana from Valencia ahead of the 2012-13 season, has thus far featured in 432 games for the club across competitions, recording 25 goals and 93 assists. Pique, on the other hand, has scored 53 goals and provided 13 assists in 607 games since joining them in 2008.

Fabregas not surprised by Xavi’s effort to straighten Barcelona’s course

Cesc Fabregas, who represented Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, has admitted that two-time treble winner Xavi has the authority to make tough calls. According to the Como midfielder, it is Xavi’s stature as one of the all-time best players that helps him remain in control of his team.

Commenting on Xavi’s attempt to establish a new order at Barca, Fabregas said:

“It may have come to him sooner than he imagined, but he is very much prepared. In the end he is still Xavi and that always gives you important credit.”

The Spanish coach, who has guided Barcelona to five wins, a draw, and a defeat this season across competitions, has so far managed the club in 44 matches. The 2010 World Cup winner averages 1.93 points per game.

His team will return to action with a clash against Elche in La Liga on Saturday, September 17.

