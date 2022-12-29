Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia has spoken of his disappointment at the lack of game time he was afforded during the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands.

Malacia, 23, was called up to Louis van Gaal's 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, but failed to make a single appearance.

The former United boss opted to field veteran defender Daley Blind at left-back as the Dutch bowed out in the quarterfinals on penalties to eventual winners Argentina.

He has commented on the lack of opportunities he was handed throughout the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup campaign, saying that he found it difficult.

Malacia said (via Inside Futbol):

“It is of course difficult when you are not allowed to get any minutes."

He continued,

“You keep hoping in every game and you do your best in training. You try to support the team as much as possible but it was certainly difficult."

Malacia has impressed for Manchester United since arriving from Feyenoord in the summer for £13 million.

He has made 17 appearances across competitions, helping the Red Devils keep seven clean sheets.

The Dutchman is eager to play every game and spoke of his exasperation of not appearing during the World Cup:

“I want to play every game, so yes, it was difficult to when you are in the squad for so many weeks and still don’t play. Of course, I had a moment of, ‘I am done’ for a while."

He concluded by touching on his willingness to pick himself back up from the disappointment:

“But you always have to pick yourself up as you never know when you have to be there. You always have to be ready.”

Tyrell Malacia @TyrellMalaciia 🏾 Three points to end 2022 at Old Trafford. Saturday the last one of the year Three points to end 2022 at Old Trafford. Saturday the last one of the year 💪🏾🔜 https://t.co/ZrfgILHJQm

Malacia featured in five of Oranje's eight fixtures before the World Cup in Qatar.

He has earned six international caps, making two assists after being handed his debut by Van Gaal in September 2021.

Manchester United could be without five players for their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 31

Dalot (left) and Sancho (right) may miss the Wolves clash.

Manchester United's next game comes against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday (January 31).

The Red Devils won both of their first two fixtures following the World Cup break, beating Burnley 2-0 in the Carabao Cup and Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the league.

Ten Hag's side are fifth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by a point with a game in hand.

Manchester United will be eager to continue their winning ways against Wolves, but may have to do so without five players, per Birmingham Mail.

There are doubts over the availability of Victor Lindelof, who missed the side's win over Forest.

Jadon Sancho and Axel Tuanzebe are also expected to be ruled out.

Scott McTominay will be monitored ahead of the clash at Molineaux, while Diogo Dalot is recovering from a hamstring injury.

