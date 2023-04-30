"It was crazy" - Erik ten Hag admits he was bemused by criticism of Manchester United superstar

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has strongly defended Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder came in for criticism over his leadership qualities.

Fernandes felt the wrath of fans and pundits when the Red Devils suffered a 7-0 thrashing against Liverpool in the Premier League on March 5. Ten Hag's vice-captain was accused of downing tools and not leading the team by example.

However, Fernandes has been in fine form since then, grabbing a vital goal in Manchester United's 1-0 league win at Aston Villa on Sunday (April 30). Ten Hag praised the Portuguese playmaker following the win by expressing his bemusement over his criticism (via Simon Stone):

"He is so tough. A couple of weeks ago when people were questioning his captaincy, it was crazy."

Fernandes has been the Red Devils' protagonist not just this season but since his arrival at Old Trafford. The Portugal international joined United from Sporting CP in January 2020. He has bagged 61 goals and 53 assists in 178 appearances across competitions since then. On Sunday, he bagged the 100th league goal of his career.

However, Fernandes can be guilty of showing his frustration during games. He was even spotted clashing with Casemiro in the win over Villa while Jadon Sancho told him to stop moaning.

The Manchester United vice-captain explained why he acts in such a way by alluding to his passion for the game, telling Sky Sports:

"Sometimes I go over the line. I know that. It can happen in the game, and it is difficult to control emotions."

He added:

"The way I play and feel the game, the passion I feel for it, is how I feel better and how I give the most for my team and to my club. That's why I play in that way."

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes explains his goal celebration against Aston Villa

Fernandes felt the wrath of Villa fans.

Fernandes grabbed the only goal of the game in Manchester United's crucial 1-0 win over Villa. The Portuguese midfielder got on the end of Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's poor parry to slot home a 39th-minute winner.

The Red Devils vice-captain took to the corner of the pitch in celebration and stared up at the rafters. Some concluded that Fernandes did so in reaction to Martinez, who had celebrated his missed penalty in a game in 2021. Others thought he was reacting to the visiting fans who were taking aim at him during the win.

Fernandes has explained why he celebrated in that manner, telling MUTV:

"Obviously they probably don't like to play against me, but it is what it is; it's football. I'm OK with that. They can enjoy the game in the way they want."

The Portuguese midfielder continued by admitting that he would rather fans concentrate on their own teams. However, he was fine with ones tagetting towards him:

"I would prefer them to come and support their players instead, rather than to be focused on me. But if they think it's better to be focused on me, than their players, then it is OK. I don't mind at all."

