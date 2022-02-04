“It would be crazy if we are not” – Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are still interested in midfielder 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that it would be crazy if his club is not interested in signing Fulham star Fabio Carvalho in the summer. Klopp, speaking about Carvalho during a press conference, said that the Reds couldn't complete the deal in January before the deadline day.

During the winter transfer window, Liverpool fell just short of signing Carvalho. The deal, which was almost done on deadline day, collapsed, as both clubs couldn't end the paperwork before the deadline. The Reds were willing to pay €10 million to Fulham as a transfer fee for Carvalho.

Speaking about the collapsed deal, Klopp said that the transfer was out of their hands, as they couldn't complete it before the deadline. He also said that the Reds are still interested in signing Carvalho, saying:

"I don't know. We will see. We are obviously still interested; it would be crazy if we are not. It's obviously not in our hands. It was late before the deadline, and it didn't work out. We will see what happens."

Liverpool's interest in Carvalho doesn't come as a surprise, as the 19-year-old has been phenomenal for Fulham this season. He has made 19 appearances for the Cottagers, scoring seven goals, and laying down four assists. As someone who can shoot and create equally well, Carvalho can be moulded into one of the best in the world under Klopp's tutelage.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Liverpool remain confident of completing a pre-contract agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer. Liverpool remain confident of completing a pre-contract agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer. https://t.co/SBIhQXM3jT

Carvalho has only six months left in his contract with Fulham, and could leave the club as a free agent in the summer. Therefore, there could be more interest in the player at the end of the season.

Liverpool set to face Cardiff City in FA Cup this weekend

Liverpool are set to return to action after the winter break, as they face Cardiff City in an FA Cup tie.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Klopp sets his team up for the game. With key players missing, many squad players could see game time. Nevertheless, the Reds are likely to put up a lineup capable of taking the team to the next round.

Liverpool FC @LFC Harvey Elliott is set to return to the squad for Sunday’s @EmiratesFACup tie with Cardiff City at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Harvey Elliott is set to return to the squad for Sunday’s @EmiratesFACup tie with Cardiff City at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed 🙌

Harvey Elliott is back in the team, and Klopp confirmed that the 18-year-old would feature against Cardiff City. It could be a test for the Reds against underdogs Cardiff. However, Klopp's men are expected to ease into the next round of the competition.

