"It’d be extremely disrespectful" - Gareth Southgate breaks silence on Manchester United links 

England boss Gareth Southgate has opened up about rumors linking him with a job at Manchester United following Erik ten Hag's departure.

The Red Devils' current Dutch coach is having a tough time at Old Trafford, with the club sixth in the Premier League and nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League after finishing last in their group. Amid this poor run of form, there have been suggestions that the former Ajax manager's time with the Manchester side is running out.

Resultantly, current England coach Southgate has been linked with taking over from Ten Hag. However, stating that his focus on ensuring that the country does well in the upcoming European Championships, Southgate said (via @FabrizioRomano):

"Man United links? They have a manager and it'd be extremely disrespectful to talk about that. I'm the England manager, I've got one job, to try and deliver a European Championship. I have nothing to say."

Reports have also suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is confident about convincing Southgate to come to Old Trafford. Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have also come out in support of the move.

Ten Hag took over the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 and has remained in charge for 102 matches across competitions. His only trophy with the club has been their Carabao Cup success during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Dutchman could add the FA Cup to that list, with Manchester United set to face Coventry in the semi-final of the tournament on April 21.

Manchester United aim to secure a deal for Wolves midfielder to replace Casemiro - Reports

Joao Gomes

Manchester United have reportedly identified Joao Gomes as a potential target to replace Casemiro in the summer transfer window. According to the Mirror, the former Real Madrid man is set to depart after the end of the season.

However, the same report suggests that the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will provide competition to the Red Devils for Gomes' signing. It is expected that a deal for the 23-year-old would cost around £40 million.

The midfielder came to Wolves for a reported £12 million from Flamengo and has caught the eye during his time in England so far.

He has made 39 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging three goals and an assist.