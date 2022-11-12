"It’d be a good deal" - Everton backed to sign Manchester United star

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will see his contract run out at the end of the season, and Everton have been asked to make a move to sign him. Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Toffees to pursue Shaw.

Frank Lampard remains keen but the left-back is hoping for a contract extension at Manchester United, which runs out next year.



Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained that the England international would be a rare bargain at a high-quality level:

“If it’s a free transfer then you’re getting him for almost nothing, it’s just wages. It’d be a good deal if it happens that way because it’s rare you get players of his quality for free. He’s got that experience, he’s been in big changing rooms – and to have him next to Tarkowski and Coady would be massive."

He added:

“It’s hard to turn down quality players like Shaw when they’re available for a bargain like that. They’d be foolish if they didn’t do everything they can to get him through the door.”

Manchester United currently have the option to extend Luke Shaw's deal, which ends next summer, by 12 months, but they are yet to make it happen.

The England international has played 227 games for the club, contributing three goals and 24 assists, since joining from Southampton in 2014.

The upcoming transfer window will likely determine if Shaw remains a Red Devil or moves to the Merseyside club. In the meantime, he will be hoping to provide an impressive performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is only around the corner.

Manchester United prepare to sell captain Harry Maguire next summer: Report

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are prepared to let captain Harry Maguire return to Leicester City in the summer.

The defender has struggled to cement a starting lineup position, having made just five starts in all competitions for Manchester United this season. However, he has been called up to England's World Cup squad and will hope he can convince Erik ten Hag with his appearances.

Manchester United signed Maguire for a record fee of £80 million in 2019 after an impressive stint with Leicester City. However, the 29-year-old has failed to reach expectations at Old Trafford.

They are looking to return him to his former club at a loss, with the potential fee set at approximately €30 million.

