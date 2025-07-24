"It'd be premature to call it one of the biggest in the world" - Ex-Barcelona star hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about Saudi Pro League

Sergio Aguero has dismissed Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that the Saudi Pro League is among the top five in the world. The former Barcelona striker believes that a few matches at the FIFA Club World Cup cannot put them among the best, and they need to be consistent for years.
Speaking to Stake, Aguero said that it was pointless to jump to the conclusion that the Saudi Pro League was already one of the biggest in the world. He claimed that the league had grown over the last few seasons, but was still not among the best. He said:
"It'd be a pointless controversy to jump into. If Ronaldo's statement is right and the Saudi Arabian league is indeed among the top of the world, that will be proved throughout the years. Certainly not through a single match. I personally think that it has shown very respectable growth recently, but it'd be premature to call it one of the biggest in the world."
Al-Hilal, who were reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, played well at the FIFA Club World Cup and fans were quick to suggest that the comments from the Portuguese legend were right.
Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Saudi Pro League was among the bet in the world
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Al-Nassr's social media team after penning a contract extension with them and claimed that the Saudi Pro League was better than most of the leagues in the world. He added that it was one of the key reasons to sign a new deal and said (via ESPN):
"Of course, we [the Saudi Pro League] are still improving but I believe that in this moment that we are in top five [leagues in the world] already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time and we have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time.
"I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world]. I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about."
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract at Al-Nassr until 2027, whom he joined in 2023 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He is yet to win a major trophy in the Middle East.