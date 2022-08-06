“It’d be over pretty quickly” – Roy Keane names Manchester United icon as his ‘dream boxing opponent’ 

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has jokingly named Gary Neville as his ideal boxing opponent. The player-turned-pundit also gave his reason for picking the United icon.

Keane stated that a fight with Gary Neville would be easy and would not take up much time. Speaking to Sports Bible, Roy Keane said:

“I’d like to fight? Just one? I’ll go with Nev, Gary Neville. It’d be over pretty quickly.”

Both Roy Keane and Gary Neville were vital members of Manchester United's run under Sir Alex Ferguson. The duo have won numerous trophies together at Old Trafford. Most notably, the pair won the treble in 1999 along with United legends such as including Paul Scholes and David Beckham.

Keane and Gary Neville are both a part of Sky Sports' pundit panel for the Premier League. The pair are well respected in the footballing fraternity for their opinions regarding Manchester United and other teams in the league.

Earlier this week, former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville predicted Manchester City will pip Liverpool to the Premier League title this time around. The 47-year-old pundit stated the following (the Liverpool Echo):

“Last season, we had a title race, and I think Liverpool were at absolute breakneck, giving everything to hang in there until the end. Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if this season, if they (City) do win it by a big amount of points.”

Meanwhile, Roy Keane stated that only Manchester City and Liverpool can compete for the league title during the 2022-23 season. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Just Liverpool and Man City, I think they're a level ahead of everyone else. We've seen that with recruitment. Even the game last week, I know it's only the Community Shield and pre-season, I just can't see the other teams getting near them for the title."

Manchester United open their Premier League campaign against Brighton

Manchester United will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday (August 7) in their opening Premier League fixture.

The clash will also be Erik ten Hag's first official game in charge of the Red Devils after being named the club's new permanent manager.

It is worth mentioning that United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brighton towards the end of the 2021-22 season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was in charge of the club at the time.

