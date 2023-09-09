"It'd be tough" - Anthony Joshua names winner in dream boxing match between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Professional boxer Anthony Joshua has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to beat Lionel Messi in a boxing match. He believes the match would be a tough contest, but the Portuguese star would emerge victorious.

The debate on who is better between Messi and Ronaldo has been raging on among football fans for almost two decades. The two have been pushing each other to become better every season and have won 12 Ballon d'Ors between them, with the Argentine winning seven.

In an interview with Misfits Boxing YouTube channel, Joshua was quizzed about who he would back in a hypothetical boxing match between Messi and Ronaldo. He backed the Portuguese star first and said:

"Ronaldo. I love Messi and Ronaldo. Messi's got that vision though. I can imagine him bobbing and weaving, angles. But yeah, it'd be tough. They're both as good as each other."

When quizzed if he would take on Cristiano Ronaldo in the ring, Joshua claimed he would not as he respected the Portuguese footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not see Lionel Messi as a rival anymore

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his rivalry against Lionel Messi is done. However, he admitted that the duo changed the history of football and are respected all over the world.

The Portuguese star added that the fans of one footballer, do not need to hate the other to prove a point. He said in a press conference (via GOAL):

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing. He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr last season after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami after running down his contract at PSG.