“It is damage in the mind” – 2022 FIFA World Cup ambassador makes controversial claim on homosexuality as Qatar gears up to host tournament

An ambassador to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has made an extraordinary claim regarding homosexuality, saying that it's 'damage in the mind.'

In an interview with German television ZDF, former Qatar international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the gulf state. The tournament is expecting visitors from all over the globe, with organisers of the FIFA World Cup insisting that everyone is welcome.

The tournament will be heading to the Middle East for the first time after Qatar controversially won the bid in 2010. A flurry of moral issues have plagued the tournament before it has even begun, with the competition shifted to winter to avoid excessive heat.

Thousands of migrant workers have died preparing the stadiums; prices are extortionatly high, and homosexuality is illegal in the country. According to Human Dignity Trust, gay people could still be setenced to death penalty, and Salman was asked to comment on the issue.

According to The New York Post, the ambassador insisted that fans must respect the laws of Qatar while visiting the country, saying:

“They have to accept our rules here. (Homosexuality) is haram. You know what haram (forbidden) means?”

Salman was then asked why the issue is considered haram, to which he replied:

“I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”

The report claims that the interview was immediately stopped by an accompanying official, with FIFA and World Cup organisers later pressed for comment.

Conmebol calls for nations to 'leave controversies' behind ahead of FIFA World Cup

A number of nations, including England and Germany, have already expressed their concerns over the FIFA World Cup.

However, Conmebol,!the South American governing body, has called for unity, saying per The Mirror):

“Conmebol and its ten member associations join the call for world football unity in support of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. A country eager to show its hospitality and warmth, magnificent sports venues and 32 prepared teams with their greatest potential. They ensure a tournament that will undoubtedly go down in history."

It continued:

"As few times in history, human society today needs the powerful message of sport in general and football, the most popular of them, in particular.

The message continued:

"This message is powerful because it is universal, it goes far beyond political or ideological disputes, temporary disagreements and occasional confrontations. It is a message full of optimism, tolerance, inclusion, diversity, union."

It concluded:

"The time has come to leave controversies and controversies behind and value and enjoy a true ecumenical party, eagerly awaited by the entire planet. Let the ball start rolling to bring joy and emotions to everyone!”

