"It was that dangerous" - Kevin Campbell slams controversial decision in Manchester United vs Arsenal clash last weekend

Arsenal hosted Manchester United last weekend and overcame the Red Devils with a comfortable 3-1 win to enhance their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League. As time progressed in the match and Arsenal continued to dominate, Manchester United players grew desperate and a fair few fouls were committed. Among them was a late challenge from Bruno Fernandes that saw him pick up a yellow card. However, according to former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell, the Portuguese superstar was lucky not to be sent off for his 'dangerous' foul.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo scored a consolatory goal for the Red Devils, Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka got on the scoresheet to ultimately give the Gunners a comfortable win. By the 70th minute, Arsenal held a 3-1 advantage and desperation grew among the Red Devils. Minutes later, Bruno Fernandes committed a late lunge on Nuno Tavares, catching him high on the leg in what seemed to be a dangerous challenge.

While many believed it deserved a red card, the referee handed Fernandes a yellow and VAR backed up the decision, having taken a look. However, former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell was outraged by the decision and was convinced that the foul deserved a red card.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider about it, he said:

"I have seen some challenges this season that don’t warrant red cards but have got them.

"Nobody can tell me that Fernandes should not have been sent off there. He was like British Rail… He was that late."

He continued:

"I don’t want the referee to spoil the occasion by sending players off, but the fact of the matter is he could have broken his leg. It was that dangerous.

"The fact that it was only a yellow is a joke. I have seen players sent off for a lot, lot less.

"Is it the referee, is it VAR? I give up. The referee was right there and he did not give it. Pawson bottled it. He bottled it because it is Fernandes and Manchester United."

Manchester United slip out of top-four race after defeat to Arsenal and draw against Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick's side look certain to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season

Manchester United followed up their 3-1 defeat versus the Gunners with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea this week.

Having dropped five points in the two big matches, the Red Devils have ostensibly slipped out of the top-four race in the Premier League, currently languishing in sixth place.

To make matters worse, Ralf Rangnick's side have played two more matches than everyone else above them in the league table. With UEFA Champions League football off the table for next season, new incoming manager Erik ten Hag will face the giant challenge of regaining a place in Europe's most-coveted competition as soon as possible.

