"It is a decision of a man with b***s. You have to respect it" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos' decision to retire

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on Toni Kroos after the German announced his decision to retire this summer. He applauded the midfielder's courage to take the decision, saying (via press conference):

"Veterans have to choose their destination. Kroos has chosen this and you have to respect it. We should farewell him in the best possible way. It is a decision of a man with b***s. You have to respect it.

"Replacing him is very complicated, if not impossible, but we have the resources to continue winning a lot. Every year we lose pesos, but what we do not have to lose is the atmosphere and the commitment of this generation of footballers, who many have already left. Young people have to manage a clean environment."

Speaking about the timing of the decision, Ancelotti added:

"You want to say goodbye at the top and I fully understand what he thinks. Saying goodbye like that would be ideal, but then you have to have the courage to do it. I highly respect everything he has done. He wants to say goodbye to the Bernabeu and prepare the final well.

"You are very clear about what to do. He is German, so changing his mind is not easy. There were no tears when he told me. He is very convinced of the decision he has made."

Kroos' last game for Real Madrid is set to be their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1. He has been sensational for Los Blancos since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, winning the La Liga and the Champions League four times.

He will also play for Germany in the UEFA Euro 2024, having been recalled into the national setup by Julian Naglesmann, before retiring.

Barcelona star sends message to Real Madrid over impending arrival of superstar

Lewandowski insisted that Barcelona would continue to fight.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski claimed that La Blaugrana were not afraid of Real Madrid potentially signing Kylian Mbappe. The Polish superstar insisted that the Catalan giants would compete with Los Blancos.

He said (via ESPN):

"Scared? No. Of course Mbappé is an amazing player and if he joins Real Madrid, the team, the players will be very strong. But our mindset will be like, it doesn't matter how good players they are. If we as a team are working together, with the mindset that we can beat them, we can compete with them."

Real Madrid have a hugely successful campaign where they have won the La Liga title and sit 12 points above Barca with one game to go. They have also won the Supercopa de Espana and could further strengthen their team by adding the Frenchman.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will hope for a change of fortunes under new manager Hansi Flick, with Xavi set to depart the club. They have secured second place in La Liga and will hope to end the season on a high with a win over Sevilla.