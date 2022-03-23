"It defied logic" - Thierry Henry chooses Lionel Messi's greatest ever goal at Barcelona 

Former Barcelona star Thierry Henry has picked up his personal favorite Lionel Messi goal while the two were at Camp Nou.

Over the years, Messi has scored some show-stopping goals where he has combined stunning technique, ball control and accuracy in front of goal. We are yet to see that on a consistent basis at Paris-Saint Germain, of course, but knowing well he has the ability, expect him to shine in the future.

Henry spent three seasons at Barcelona, where he formed a fearsome attack with the likes of Samuel Eto’o and Lionel Messi.

Mo @mhussein_fcb 16) vs. Malaga (La Liga - 22/03/2009)



12 years later and I still don't understand how Messi did this 🤯 his control, composure and technique are second to none

The Frenchman explained what he thought was the best Messi goal he has ever seen.

Henry said:

"The best goal I saw him score was against Malaga at home. It defied logic what he did. A diagonal ball and he controlled it on his chest, then runs at full speed. First player goes, second player is just behind, if he takes another step and then that player will clear the ball.

"But no. If you stuck the ball on your left foot here, how do you go back with that same leg and touch the ball in the air to make sure that the second guy cannot touch it? Then, he almost fell, he almost fell and he smashes it and he scores. Top corner. That's not normal."

Lionel Messi’s fans will hope he can replicate more of his Barcelona magic at PSG

Regardless of what club you support, there’s something special about watching Lionel Messi at full pelt. The Argentine has played a deeper role in recent years, but has still produced moments of brilliance.

Team Messi @TeamMessi

Leo Messi becomes the first player in history to win 6 Ballon d’Or awards, and he’s not done yet.

Leo Messi becomes the first player in history to win 6 Ballon d'Or awards, and he's not done yet.

At PSG, things have not clicked as there seems to be a divide in the team. PSG have several quality attackers in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi himself, but they have struggled to play as a team.

At Barcelona, a lot of the plays went through Messi. The same cannot be said of what PSG are trying to do.

Age could also be a factor as Messi hasn’t been consistent this season. However, his numbers during his last season at Barcelona could be used as an argument.

