“It depends because there is also Benzema” – Real Madrid star offers hilarious response when asked if he can become top-scorer in La Liga

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo believes he will have to beat Karim Benzema if he wishes to become La Liga's top scorer.

The 21-year-old has been used as a centre-forward in the last two games due to Benzema's injury. The youngster appears to be thriving in the role, having scored three goals and created two assists in his four La Liga appearances so far this term.

Rodrygo currently sits fifth in the Spanish top-flight goalscoring charts, but is still someway behind Robert Lewandowski's tally of eight strikes. But when the Brazilian international was asked if he would become the league's top scorer by 433, he mentioned his teammate Benzema. The forward stated:

“Can I be La Liga’s top scorer? It depends because there is also Benzema. But of course, I’ll try to score way more goals.”

Benzema is the strong favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year following his incredible season where he netted 27 Liga goals. The 34-year-old played a huge part in Real Madrid's Champions League and La Liga double and Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his current injury doesn't keep him out for long.

Carlo Ancelotti lavishes praise on Real Madrid's superb attacking duo

Real Madrid have begun their season in spectacular fashion with nine wins out of nine. They lie on top of La Liga once again, with Rodrygo and Federico Valverde particularly impressive due to their spectacular versatility.

Valverde has scored in his previous three games and after their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti spoke about the two attackers (as per SportsMole):

"The two are very special players because they are modern footballers, who can play in different positions and who are special both technically and physically. We're all delighted with how they're doing."

Benzema has now missed the team's previous three fixtures, but Ancelotti feels his team are coping well without their talisman. The legendary Italian boss continued by stating:

"The team has done well in these games to replace Benzema. He might be our most important player, but we're still very good without him. I can't ask more of this team."

Valverde and Rodrygo both scored at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a relatively straight forward victory over a poor Atletico Madrid side. An ill-tempered affair saw the Galacticos return to the top of the league, while Diego Simeone's side stayed seventh.

