"It depends on his approach" - Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United youngster over his attitude 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an honest assessment of Alejandro Garnacho’s future at the club, warning that he must keep a positive attitude to make it big.

Garnacho provided two assists to help his team to a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday night (November 10). Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay scored for United at Old Trafford. Ollie Watkins’ strike and Diogo Dalot’s unfortunate own goal counted in Aston Villa’s favor.

When asked to comment on Garnacho’s performance against Villa, Ten Hag spoke highly but warned that he would need to maintain a good attitude to thrive at United. The former Ajax boss said (via Sky Sports):

“It was good that he came on and showed that performance and had that impact in the game, to be able to assist, make the dribbles and run behind. There are some things he has to improve, for instance when we go long to go for the second balls. He still has things to learn but quite obviously we are happy with his development and he can contribute to the team.”

He concluded by saying:

“It depends on his approach, his attitude. When he keeps working then yes, it is possible [for him to play more]. He wants to improve every day. He has to do the right things in his lifestyle. He has the capability.”

Earlier this season, Ten Hag admitted that Garnacho’s attitude was not ideal. It was claimed that the 18-year-old turned up late for pre-season training on a couple of occasions, which the Dutchman did not appreciate.

Garnacho has thus far featured in seven games for the Manchester United senior team, scoring once and providing two assists.

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen shows his class coming off the bench against Aston Villa

While Garnacho set up Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay’s goals, fellow substitute Christian Eriksen gave Manchester United control in midfield. He switched play effortlessly, moved the ball around well, and created goalscoring opportunities at will. Additionally, it was his deflected pass that led to Marcus Rashford’s equalizer in the 67th minute.

Against Villa, the Danish midfielder played a match-high five key passes, saw all 17 of his passes reach their intended targets, delivered three accurate long balls, and made an interception.

