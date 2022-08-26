“It is that desperate for them” - Chris Sutton predicts result of Liverpool vs Bournemouth clash

Liverpool versus Bournemouth is one of the most anticipated Premier League fixtures this weekend, with all eyes on Jurgen Klopp's men as they look to claim their first win of the season. Pundit Chris Sutton has backed the Reds to claim all three points in front of their fans at Anfield on Saturday (August 27).

It goes without saying that the Reds' start to the new Premier League season has been far from perfect, with Klopp's men claiming a paltry two points in three games. They recorded 2-2 and 1-1 draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively in their first two games before losing 2-1 at Manchester United.

Liverpool FC @LFC A coolly taken @MoSalah finish against Bournemouth to bring us level 🧊 A coolly taken @MoSalah finish against Bournemouth to bring us level 🧊 https://t.co/rfE9evvH0S

The clash with Bournemouth affords the Merseysiders the opportunity to return to winning ways. Sutton has backed them to go all the way and pick up their first three points of the term.

“There is a long way to go in the Premier League season, but this is must-win for Liverpool in terms of they need to get their season going and kickstart it," the Englishman told BBC Sport. "It is win in any which way you can. It is that desperate for them, in some respects."

Sutton went on to highlight Liverpool's problems this season, noting that they lack creativity in the centre. They're also missing their new signing Darwin Nunez, who was suspended after headbutting Joachim Andersen in the clash with Crystal Palace.

“They lack creativity in the middle of the park, and that has been a big problem. Darwin Nunez’s sending off after the headbutt has set them back, they have lacked that physical presence and they certainly missed him against Manchester United, I think he would have made a difference," said Sutton.

“Roberto Firmino has been a good player for them over the years, but they are missing something, they are missing their spark, they need to get it back, and we are all thinking what a great opportunity at home to Bournemouth."

Chris Sutton hails Bournemouth's defensive resilience ahead of Liverpool clash

The Reds are winless in their first three Premier League games this season.

Chris Sutton has noted how committed Bournemouth were in defending during their recent Premier League clash with Manchester City. Nevertheless, he expects Jurgen Klopp's men to chase an early goal and come out on top at Anfield.

“I watched Bournemouth get walloped by Manchester City the other week, but they were stubborn in the way they defended and really committed. Liverpool will want an early goal, and I suspect they will win this one.”

Sutton's prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth.

