“It destroys the good” – Shah Rukh Khan’s response to fan asking why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered an interesting response to a question from a fan about why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi.

The actor is set to promote his upcoming film 'Pathaan' at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18), where Argentina will take on France at the Lusail Stadium.

Khan did a QnA on Twitter for 15 minutes with fans where he answered a range of questions. One of them was about what makes Ronaldo a better player than Messi. Providing a witty response, the actor said:

"Just as advice don't keep finding better. ... it destroys the good!"

Khan's response won the hearts of football fans, with one praising his intellect:

"Wow. So much depth in it. Thank you for the wisdom."

Messi and Ronaldo have long contested the 'greatest of all time' debate for their incredible achievements in their respective career spanning almost two decades.

The stars have a combined 12 Ballon d'Ors between them, over 1600 goals for club and country and more than 70 trophies for club and country. Both Messi and Ronaldo have a massive fan following around the world who have been making a case for their player for being the 'GOAT'.

725 goals

216 assists

31 trophies



Lionel Messi after 1000 games:



789 goals

348 assists

41 trophies



However, there's a notion that the debate could be over if Messi wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi and Ronaldo have won everything there's to win, except the World Cup. So if the Argentine is able to get his hands on the prize, he will go down in history as a better player than his Portuguese counterpart. Ronaldo's fifth and possibly last appearance in the competition ended in the quarterfinals as Portugal were upset 1-0 by Morocco.

Lionel Messi eyeing slew of records in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi is set to play in the FIFA World Cup for the final time with Argentina on Sunday and will look to bow out with the gold trophy. La Albiceleste are looking to end their 36-year title drought in the competition since winning their second a year before Messi was born.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi's final World Cup game will be the final 🥺 Messi's final World Cup game will be the final 🥺 https://t.co/9iJF90KzHe

He has already lost in the showpiece clash once - in Brazil 2014, where Germany beat La Albiceleste 1-0 in the final - but now has a shot at redemption.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been in great form in Qatar, scoring five goals and making three assists. He has also been on target in all three knockout games. Sunday's appearance will be Messi's 26th at the World Cup, the most by any player in competition history.

If he plays 24 more minutes on Sunday, Messi will surpass Paolo Maldini (2217) for most minutes played by a player at the World Cup. If Argentina win tomorrow, Messi will go level with Miroslav Klose (17) for most match wins in the competition.

Also, two more assists will take Messi past Pele (10) for most assists in World Cup history. With two more goal contributions, Messi will emulate Pele (22) for the most by any player at the tournament.

Messi is on course to become the first player to win multiple Golden Ball awards at the World Cup too. The PSG ace could also join seven more players to win the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the same tournament. He's tied with France's Kylian Mbappe on five goals.

France, though, will look to play spoilsport as they aim for back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles, which no team has managed since Brazil in 1962.

