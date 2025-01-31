"It would be detrimental to the team" - Former Real Madrid star speaks up on Saudi giants interest in Vinicius Jr

Former Real Madrid player Kiko Casilla believes the club should discuss Saudi Pro League offers with Vinicius Jr before rejecting them. He believes they should ask the player about his plans as it would not be ideal to keep an unhappy player.

Speaking to AS, Casilla admitted that he has no idea if the offer from Saudi clubs is on the table. He believes that Real Madrid would be making a huge mistake if they rejected talks with the Middle Eastern clubs without discussing it with their players. He said via Madrid Universal:

“If I were the club, I would ask the player. If you have a player who wants to leave, you have to let him go. Otherwise, it would be detrimental to the team. I don’t know if the offer is real, but the first thing is to ask him if he wants to listen to the offer or not."

When asked if he would move to Saudi Pro League if he was at Santiago Bernabeu, he added:

“Now, if I were a player, I would say no. I would stay. I respect the Arab league, but you are at Real Madrid, you are a flagship, young, and you still have many years to give joy. They could come to you again in five years with that offer. You have to stay.”

Reports suggest Saudi Pro League sides are keen on signing Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo this summer. They are ready to offer massive wages to the Brazilian stars and lure them to the Middle East.

Al Ahli readying €350 million bid for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, claims journalist

Ben Jacobs was on GiveMeSport earlier this month and claimed that Al Ahli were readying a world-record bid for Vinicius Jr. He stated that the Saudi Pro League side were unwilling to active the €1 billion release clause but are ready to pay €350 million to sign the winger.

He said via GOAL:

"It's obviously going to be very difficult to pull off in 2025 but here's what I'm told - a bit like a world record offer for Kylian Mbappe when he was still at PSG, that was turned away.

"Saudi are prepared to pay not that 1 billion euros release clause, but 350 million euros. That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go 'hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?' There's no yes yet from the player, but watch this space. Al-Ahli Vini Jr, summer 2025, 350 million euros."

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he has no information about the bid and added that the Brazilian wants to stay. Vinicius Jr has also repeatedly stated that his plan is to remain at Santiago Bernabeu until the end of his career.

