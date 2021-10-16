“It didn’t feel like a big club when I came here” – Ben White lifts lid on Arsenal experience after £50 million move

Following his £50 million summer transfer from Brighton, Arsenal defender Ben White recently spoke about the reasons for the club's sluggish start to the season. White is settling in at Arsenal, who made a lackluster start to their campaign against newly-promoted Brentford in their Premier League opener, which saw the Gunners lose 2-0.

Arsenal went on to lose their first three league games, failing to score while shipping in nine goals. White admitted that when he first arrived, Arsenal "didn't feel like a big club."

He told Sky Sports News:

"The first game didn't go very well. Then I got COVID and missed two games. Then we went straight back in and that's where we picked up. I don't think adapting to a big club (was a reason for my slow start). It didn't feel like a big club when I came here. Everyone is so nice and welcoming.”

Ben White says he doesn't know much about Patrick Vieira's Arsenal days because he didn't watch football..."I didn't ever watch football when I was younger, still don't now. I love the game I was always playing it."

Arsenal's fortunes have changed since then. They have picked up ten points from their last four league games and White has played a key role in defense. Before the international break, the Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw by Graham Potter's Brighton but they are now 11th in the table, four points behind a European place.

Arsenal defender Ben White reveals that he rarely watches football

Ben White in action for Arsenal

The 24-year-old defender also revealed that he rarely watches football. Speaking about his approach to the game, he said:

"You come in every day giving 100 percent. All I want to do is go home and not think about it, then come in in the morning fresh and ready to give 100 percent again. I watch myself for analytical reasons. I watch England, maybe, but I'm always busy doing something. I wouldn't just sit down and watch a game.”

White added:

"I didn't ever watch football when I was younger. I still don't now. I just loved the game, I was always playing it, never watching. So I don't know too much about the older generations but I know Vieira was a very good player. But I don't know the details."

The high price Arsenal paid to sign White raised some eyebrows but the defender's recent performances have gone a long way toward justifying the club signing the defender.

White and Arsenal will now prepare for Monday's match against Crystal Palace at the Emirates. The Gunners will then host Dean Smith's Aston Villa at home in a midweek fixture.

