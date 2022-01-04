“It didn’t feel like everyone was out there together” – Luke Shaw questions lack of ‘motivation’ among teammates after Manchester United loss 

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has called out his teammates for their attitude in the 1-0 loss against Wolves last night (3 January). The Red Devils put in a disappointing performance as they slumped to their sixth league defeat of the campaign.

Manchester United are now four points behind Arsenal in fourth, with a game in hand over the Gunners. However, it seems like the Red Devils are still yet to adapt to the managerial style of Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking after the game, Shaw expressed his disappointment with the result and his side's performance against Wolves on the night. He said:

"Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn't get hold of the ball and when we didn't have the ball we weren't aggressive enough. We didn't put them under any pressure. It maybe looked like an easy game for them. A disappointing performance and result. We didn't have many options on the ball and we weren't on the front foot."

Shaw also explained how he did not feel the team was a cohesive unit during the game, adding:

"We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity. Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, it didn’t feel like everyone was out there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough."

The Manchester United left-back also issued calls for more intensity on the pitch and concluded by saying:

"We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%. To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed. It is tough and disappointing."

Manchester United have a huge month ahead

Rangnick has a lot of work to do at the helm of Manchester United.

Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford next Tuesday in the third round of the FA Cup. Rangnick could take the competition seriously as it may be the club's only way to qualify for European football come the end of the season.

Following their cup tie against Aston Villa at home, Manchester United will take on Steven Gerrard's side in the league. They will then host West Ham United at Old Trafford to round out their January schedule.

It is vital that Manchester United win these games if they are to stay in the race for a top 4 finish, especially with West Ham being in the mix as well.

