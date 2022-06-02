“It didn’t go well” – Agent of Manchester United defender reflects on disappointing Red Devils campaign 

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot's agent, Carlos Goncalves, has confirmed that the Portuguese defender will be staying at Old Trafford despite the club's poor last season. The full-back is fighting for his place in the starting XI with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and is determined to keep it.

Dalot played 24 matches in the Premier League last season, starting in 19 of those. He had three appearances in the Champions League, two in the FA Cup, and one more in the League Cup.

Manchester United, though, failed to live up to expectations. They finished sixth in the Premier League table with their lowest ever points tally (58). They were also eliminated from all cup competitions, making it their fifth consecutive trophyless season.

Speaking about this, Goncalves admitted that the club suffered but he was happy with Dalot's individual performances. He told 101 Great Goals :

"He [Dalot] is very happy at Manchester United. The season went well for him personally, but obviously, it didn't go well for Manchester United given the club's expectations. But we are expecting Diogo to stay for next season, for sure."

Diogo Dalot looking forward to next season at Manchester United

Dalot recently expressed his delight at the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new Manchester United manager. He added that the aim will be to fight for trophies again, and said (via Mirror):

"It's going to be a fantastic opportunity to work with such a great manager. His work at Ajax is outstanding. I think everybody falls in love with the attractive football he has played with that Ajax team. I'm sure we are going to be very happy to have him here and to start to work with him."

He added:

"Hopefully, like I said, we can finish the [next] season fighting for trophies and being there with hunger and competing with the other teams. But we are going step by step, we're going to start well and hopefully, next season, can do better than this one."

Speaking about adapting to the new system, Dalot added:

"I'm sure, with the new manager, I will try to adapt quick and show I can help this team and this club. I think that's the mentality everyone will have, to play, because, at the end of the day, we want to play but, first is the team."

Ten Hag has taken over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick and will look to sort out transfers this summer on priority.

