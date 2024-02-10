“It didn’t work out for me. It didn’t work out for the team” - Solskjaer offers opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has offered his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford back in 2021. The Norwegian admitted that the move didn't end up working out for all the concerned parties but confessed that the vibe it created was incredible.

Solksjaer was in charge of Manchester United's dressing room when Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club after parting ways with Juventus in July 2021. In an interview with India Times, the tactician explained how the move came to be, saying:

"Cristiano wanted to leave Juventus but we didn't think it was possible to bring him back. We had built a squad without Cristiano. And then when this opportunity came, I think everyone in the world thought it's going to be fantastic. And he had a good season. I think he scored 28 goals.

"I love Cristiano's professional attitude. But it didn't work out for him. It didn't work out for me. It didn't work out for the team, unfortunately. But at that moment, it was the right decision to welcome him back to Old Trafford. That's life. We made a decision."

Cristiano Ronaldo had an instant impact upon returning to Manchester United. He bagged an incredible brace in his first game versus Newcastle United in the Premier League in September 2021.

Unfortunately, things turned sour for him at the club the following year and he ended up leaving unceremoniously in November 2022. He had a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag and also gave a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer recalled how the Portuguese icon lit up Old Trafford in his second debut for the Red Devils. He went on to express sadness over the way the chapter concluded on a bitter note, saying:

"His first outing on return was against Newcastle. I think there have not been many days at Old Trafford that have seen a better vibe. And it was an unbelievable thing.

"So it's about giving people memories. That's a memory for everyone who was there, and that he came back after having been the best player in the world for so many years. So unfortunately, after I left, it turned sour with Cristiano. It was sad to see from the outside."

Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United ended in November 2022 after the club terminated his contract. He later joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in January last year and is still plying his trade at the club.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have fared this season

It goes without saying that it hasn't been the best of outings for the two parties so far. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the chance to add another feather to his cap recently as Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal 2-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup final.

As it stands, Luis Castro's men occupy the second position in the Saudi Pro League with 46 points in 19 games. They are seven points behind leaders Al Hilal after 19 games. They've recorded 15 wins, one draw, and three defeats in the division but are still active in the AFC Champions League.

Manchester United meanwhile, have suffered premature elimination in both the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup. They're currently sixth in the Premier League table with 38 points in 23 games and are still competing in the FA Cup.