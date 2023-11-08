“It has a different gravity when you win” - Giorgos Giakoumakis on beating Lionel Messi to MLS award

Atlanta United star Georgios Giakoumakis recently reflected on winning the MLS Newcomer of the Year 2023 award ahead of Lionel Messi.

Messi, who recently won the 2023 Ballon d'Or, was among the nominees for the accolade. However, Greek striker Giakoumakis emerged as the eventual winner of the award.

Speaking of beating the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to take home the prize, 28-year-old Giakoumakis told The Athletic:

“I’m really happy and satisfied for winning this trophy. It has a different gravity when you win and you’re competing against Messi. So I think the gravity of this prize is even bigger right now.”

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami finished 14th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS and failed to register a spot in the 2023 playoffs as a result.

Atlanta United finished sixth in the Eastern Conference, defeating Colombus Crew in their latest game on November 7 by a scoreline of 4-2. Giakoumakis was once again on the scoresheet, taking his season's tally to 17 goals from 27 matches.

Before his move to Atlanta United, Giakoumakis had a career in European football as well, playing for clubs like Celtic and AEK Athens. The striker has played 19 times for Greece at the international level, scoring three goals.

MLS star Thiago Almada spoke about Lionel Messi winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Thiago Almada, who currently plays for MLS club Atlanta United, claimed that Lionel Messi was the deserved winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Many have been skeptical of Messi's eighth triumph. Erling Haaland had a spectacular season last term, scoring 52 goals in Manchester City's European treble-winning campaign.

However, Messi's World Cup triumph outweighed Haaland's outstanding season. Almada, though, thinks that his international teammate was the rightful winner of the Ballon d'Or. He further added the complainers are chasing clout. Almada said (via GOAL):

“We all know that Messi deserved the Ballon d'Or, there will always be comments from people who want to appear on TV.”

Messi's season at the club level, though, has come to an end upon the culmination of the regular MLS season. The 36-year-old will return to action on November 16 when Argentina play Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying game.

La Albiceleste have won all four of their qualifiers and sit atop the South American standings with 12 points. Lionel Messi has once again led his country from the front, scoring thrice in as many appearances.