"It is difficult" - Lionel Messi explains why he's unlikely to feature for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has admitted that he does not see himself playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to his age. The Argentina international would be 39 years of age at the next edition of the tournament set to take place in North America, Mexico, and Canada.

He told TyC Sports (as quoted by Albiceleste Talk):

“Now there are World Cup qualifiers and Copa America, and it is very far away to think about the next World Cup. We must enjoy what we have achieved. I think due to age, it is difficult to play another World Cup.”

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in emphatic fashion, achieving his boyhood dream of international glory. The team's captain had a stellar campaign, putting on some exceptional performances in crucial moments.

He scored seven goals and provided three assists at the edition in Qatar. Messi's exploits at the tournament earned him the Golden Ball award.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina, Lionel Messi scored a brace, while former teammate Kylian Mbappe scored an exceptional hat-trick. He also converted his spot-kick in the penalty shootout, which they won to lift the prestigious World Cup trophy.

The Argentine icon is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer after the expiration of his contract. He will join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Ronaldo Nazario says Lionel Messi 'deserves to win' 2023 Ballon d'Or after FIFA World Cup victory

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has claimed that Lionel Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker backed the Argentine to win the award after his exploits at the biggest tournament in international football.

He said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. I think he will be crowned. He won the World Cup, which is a very big tournament.”

Apart from the World Cup, the Argentina captain racked up the numbers in domestic football as well. Lionel Messi recorded 16 goals and assists each in 32 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season.

He also scored four goals and provide as many assists in seven UEFA Champions League encounters.

Messi's seven-goal display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw him become Argentina's top goal-scorer at the tournament, increasing his tally to 13.

