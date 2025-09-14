"It was difficult to put together a solid team" - Carlo Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid struggled in 2024-25 season

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has explained the reason behind his side's struggles in the 2024-25 season. Los Blancos finished the season without any major silverware, leading the Italian tactician to leave his position at the club at the end of the campaign.
Brazil coach Ancelotti spoke with L'Equipe about the season, blaming injuries for his side's inability to put up a good campaign. He pointed out the injuries to defenders, in particular, stating that there were games where he had only two defenders fit and available.
He said (via @MadridXtra);
“Last season was complicated. We didn’t achieve the success we wanted. We suffered too many injuries in defense, it was difficult to put together a solid team and support the attacking quality we had. Militão, Rüdiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal... that’s a lot of important players. There were games where we only had two real defenders, and one of them was Raúl Asencio, who had just arrived from the academy, although he was good.”
Real Madrid were dealt several blows throughout the 2024-25 season with long-term injuries to the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Dani Carvajal. All three players missed most of the season and only returned to action this summer. Los Blancos finished second in LaLiga and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarterfinal stage, losing 5-1 to Arsenal.
The failure of Los Blancos to win any major honours spelled the end of Ancelotti's spell at the helm of the club's affairs, leading them to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new coach. The veteran coach moved to the Brazilian national team, taking charge of the South American giants from June.
Real Madrid dealt injury blow as key defender set for spell on the sidelines - Reports
Real Madrid have been dealt another blow in defence as Antonio Rudiger has picked up a thigh injury, as per reports. The Germany international picked up his problem during training after featuring in both games for Die Mannschaft during the international break.
The club has reported an injury to the former Chelsea man, who has suffered damage to his rectus femoris muscle of his left leg. He is expected to spend up to three months on the sidelines while he recovers from his latest injury.
Xabi Alonso will be facing a selection dilemma due to the injury to Rudiger, one of the most experienced defenders at his disposal. The Spanish tactician would have to choose one of Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen or David Alaba to partner Eder Militao for Real Madrid in Rudiger's absence.