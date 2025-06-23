"It is a very difficult situation" - Ruben Amorim told to keep 'one of the world's best' and use him properly by former Manchester United player

Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe has urged head coach Ruben Amorim to retain Luke Shaw, insisting the England international remains one of the finest left-backs in the world when fit and firing. Shaw joined the Red Devils from Southampton in 2014 for a reported fee of €37.5 million.

Since moving to Old Trafford, Shaw has struggled with persistent injury problems throughout his time at the club. He missed a huge chunk of the 2024/25 campaign for Manchester United, playing just 12 games across competitions.

In a recent interview with AceOdds, Sharpe expressed his sympathy for Shaw’s injury-laden career but remained confident in the defender’s ability to contribute at the highest level if managed properly.

“I think it’s a shame what has happened to Shaw,” Sharpe said. “I think on his day, he is probably one of the world's best left-backs. He is really good on the ball, has a good eye for the pass, likes to get forward and he reads the game very well.”

“His injuries the last season have scuppered his career, and now it just depends on him, the manager and the physios and what he has left in his body. It is a very difficult situation for him and the club.”

Despite Shaw’s fitness concerns, Sharpe was adamant that no one in the Manchester United squad offers more quality in that position when healthy.

“If he can stay fit, no one in the club is a better left centre-back than him. The manager needs someone who can play with the ball and he fits very well. I also think he is an ideal fit for the wing-back role, but I don’t know if his body can handle it.”

To date, Luke Shaw has made 287 appearances for Manchester United across competitions.

Lee Sharpe says “it would be a shame” for Manchester United to lose Marcus Rashford

In the same interview, Lee Sharpe expressed deep concern over the future of Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. Rashford, who grew through the ranks at Manchester United, is currently plying his trade on loan at Aston Villa after falling out with Ruben Amorim.

From the look of things, it is unlikely that the 27-year-old will return to his childhood club. He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and has also reportedly expressed his desire to play for the Catalan club.

Sharpe believes Rashford is still world-class, and adds that it would be disappointing if United fails to keep him.

He said:

“Marcus Rashford on his day is unplayable. He’s got unbelievable feet and unbelievable pace. He can finish too, but we’ve not seen that version of Marcus Rashford for the last few seasons. Only he’ll be able to tell you why. His performances for England and United have been world-beating. He’s got pace, balance and power. His footwork too. He’s an incredible player. I don’t know whether he’s got things going on in his head or if it’s a confidence issue? Issues with the club or a particular manager?”

“It would be a shame if the club lost him, but also I’m not sure if he fits into Amorim’s system. He’s not a number nine and I don’t know if he’s a number ten either. The relationship with Amorim might be too far gone now.”

Rashford turned a corner in his six months at Villa, registering 10 goal contributions in 17 appearances across competitions.

