"It was difficult for us to control Jorginho" - Lionel Messi explains how Argentina changed their game against Italy in the Finalissima

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has spoken about the importance of scoring first against Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, June 1. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Italy with Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala getting on the scoresheet.

Messi, however, was the star of the show yet again in an Argentinian shirt. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner provided two assists in the game to win the Player of the Match award.

Speaking to TyC Sports after the game, Messi talked about how Chelsea midfielder Jorginho troubled the two-time world champions in the final. The 34-year-old forward, however, claimed that scoring the first goal of the contest tipped the momentum in their favor.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was quoted as saying the following (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“It was a close match until the first goal. They are a great national team and up until the first 20 minutes, it was difficult for us to control Jorginho, he was playing alone and we couldn’t get the hang of the pressure. But after the first goal, the game completely changed.”

Lionel Messi has now won his second international trophy with the national team. The 34-year-old forward previously guided La Albiceleste to the 2021 Copa America title with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final.

According to Squawka, Argentina are currently unbeaten in 32 games under the management of Lionel Scaloni. Messi and co. will now be looking to carry this great run of form into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They have been drawn in a group alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Italy, on the other hand, have suffered disappointment for a second time this year. The Euro 2020 champions first failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to North Macedonia in the semifinals of the playoffs. They have now lost the 2022 Finalissima to Argentina, denying them a chance to win another international honor.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Argentina after their win over Italy?

Lionel Messi will now guide his Argentina side against Estonia in an international friendly following their win over Italy in the Finalissima. La Albiceleste will play Estonia at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday, June 5.

Argentina are also scheduled to face Brazil during the ongoing round of international fixtures. The match, a World Cup qualifier, was scheduled to take place last year but was postponed. Both sides have since qualified for the showpiece event, making this a dead rubber.

