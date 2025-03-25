"It was disrespectful" - Ex-Brazil midfielder slams Raphinha for 'very bad' comments ahead of Argentina clash

Ex-Brazil midfielder Paulo Silas has labeled Raphinha's comments about Argentina ahead their clash disrespectful. Silas added that games are not won before they are played, and he struggled to understand the kind of message the 28-year-old was trying to get across.

Raphinha claimed that the Selecao would beat Argentina on and off the pitch during an interview with legendary footballer Romario. The Barcelona left-winger also said 'f*ck them', which seems to have triggered the Argentines.

In a recent interview, Silas slammed Raphinha for his disrespectful comments. He told Radiolared (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It was disrespectful of that kid. He should have seen Messi here when he won the Copa America and didn't let his teammates sing against Brazil because of the friendship he has with Neymar and the respect."

Silas added:

"Raphinha was very bad. Brazil should not do it if they were above Argentina and now that they are not either. Football does not look the way he said it. I don't know what message he wanted to pass, but you don't win before you play a game."

The South American giants will clash at the Monumental Stadium in the 2026 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (March 25).

How have Brazil and Argentina performed in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers?

Uruguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier - Source: Getty

Argentina are leading the South American World Cup qualifiers table with 28 points. They have won nine, drawn one, and lost three out of 13 games played. La Albiceleste have scored 22 goals and conceded only seven. However, they will be without star players Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez due to injury.

Meanwhile, The Selecao are third in the table with 21 points. They have registered six wins, three draws, and four losses in 13 games, scoring 19 and conceding 12. The five-time World Cup champions are without star striker Neymar due to a thigh injury.

In their last five meetings across all competitions, Argentina have won three and drawn one, while Brazil have secured just one win.

