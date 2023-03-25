"It is very disrespectful" - Former Manchester United star blasts Gareth Southgate for disrespecting Erik ten Hag with latest decision

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes that Gareth Southgate is disrespecting Erik ten Hag by calling Harry Maguire for England matches. He believes that the defender is not good enough and that the Dutchman's decision to push him down the pecking order is correct.

Maguire has not been a regular for Manchester United this season as Ten Hag has preferred using Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre-backs. However, the Englishman has managed to get a call-up to the national team consistently.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Parker claimed that Southgate's actions were disrespectful and believes the Englishman is doing it to prove that the former Leicester City star is good enough for the Red Devils. He said:

"I think that Gareth Southgate has disrespected Erik ten Hag by picking Harry Maguire to the national team. It is very disrespectful and a completely wrong decision. Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he is not good enough for Man United, so how can he be good enough to play for the national team? It makes no sense."

He added:

"He hasn't played regularly for a long time now and he is struggling defensively every time he gets the opportunity to play. Martinez was clearly telling him in the previous game that he was defending too deep and I don't get how he can't understand how Erik ten Hag wants to play."

Parker continued:

"But no, he shouldn't have been picked for the national team. Yeah, he has done okay for England but at some point it will go wrong. You need games behind you and you need to know that it's justified that you are on the national team."

What next for Harry Maguire at Manchester United?

Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United in the summer as he is unlikely to get his place back in the starting XI. Luke Shaw has been used as a centre-back over Maguire at times this season.

Inter Milan tried to sign Maguire in the January window on loan, but the move was blocked by Ten Hag.

